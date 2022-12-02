Yahoo chooses AWS for its Ad Tech business

Yahoo Ad Tech will migrate all of its advertising technology workloads, including its media-buying and supply-side platforms, analytics and identity solutions and products from its on-premises data centres to AWS.

The migration is part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy to reduce IT infrastructure costs, transform its advertising business operations and develop more tailored and immersive solutions.

“By harnessing the power of AWS, we’ll be able to move faster and give our customers what they value most—advertising solutions that provide the right combination of performance, audiences, and revenue growth,” said Aaron Lake, senior vice president of platforms engineering and chief information officer at Yahoo.

“Running all of Yahoo Ad Tech on AWS provides us with a broad portfolio of world-class services that will allow us to help advertisers achieve the returns they want by providing them with precise audience targeting, while our ad publisher customers are able to scale and monetise their ad space.”

Yahoo Ad Tech reaches more than 540 million people worldwide through its advertising software platform that gives advertising publishers, brands and agencies the ability to upload creative and automate media buying.

It uses Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) compute-optimised instances to provide publishers, advertising agencies and brand customers with insights on real-time advertising performance.