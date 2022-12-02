Spectrum Enterprise 100Gbps service goes nationwide

The unit of Charter Communications says this includes internet WAN and Wavelength and businesses can benefit from these high-performance data capabilities at multiple locations including private data centres, public clouds, corporate headquarters and branch sites.

These services are paired with its support and are fully managed and monitored to help ensure that mission-critical requirements of applications using the services are met.

"Bandwidth utilisation for Ethernet-based business networks across the United States is anticipated to grow at a compound annual rate of 32% over the next five years, with the highest growth segment being ultra-high-speed connections of between 10Gbps and 100Gbps," said Erin Dunne, director of research at Vertical Systems Group.

"In fact, data transport volume over 10+ Gbps connections is expected to grow almost five times by 2026, to nearly 2400 Terabytes annually.

“Ensuring network evolution plans consider the growing demand for bandwidth and performance will be a key requirement for every organisation."

Spectrum Enterprise provides clients with a modern network platform deployed to over 270,000 on-net buildings and fibre proximity to millions of businesses across the US.