FNF cable project finds first investor

While no figures were provided for the investment, a Reuters source said it was worth around US$100 million, with a further US$100 million in maintenance costs required throughout its 30-year lifespan.

The new Far North Fiber (FNF) cable system will open a new, high secure and fast route connecting Scandinavia and Japan through the Northern Arctic with landings in the US, Canada and Ireland and will cut delays in data transmission between Frankfurt and Tokyo by around 30%.

The project has been planned by Cinia Oy from Finland, Far North Digital from the US and Arteria Networks Corporation from Japan.

It is estimated that the nearly 17,000km cable system will be ready for service by the end of 2026.

An earlier plan to run the cable along the Russian Arctic, in a venture with Megafon was cancelled last year.

NORDUnet has signed a Letter of Intent with Far North Fibre, expressing its interest in a dedicated fibre pair in the cable system between Norway/Finland and Japan.

This could include other landing points pending interest from other Research & Education Network organisations.

“The Nordics are in a unique position to pioneer a fibre pair for Nordic and European Research and Education, on a completely new route,” said Valter Nord, CEO of NORDUnet.

“This project, once realised, will enhance the collaboration landscape between R&E partners in The Nordics, Europe, North America and Japan. In addition, it will boost Nordic regional development and significantly enhance European digital sovereignty.”

NORDUnet is also working on forging a consortium of national and regional R&E organisations in Europe, Asia and possibly North America that plans to invest in the cable pair for the lifetime of the system.