PLDT lands Philippines segment of Asia Direct Cable system

The occasion was marked with a landing ceremony attended by Jojo Gendrano, SVP and head of enterprise & international business group at PLDT; Roderick Santiago, FVP and Head of Network Group at PLDT; Gene Sanchez, VP and global capacity strategy head at PLDT; Mark Leviste II, vice governor of Batangas; and Mayor Antonio Barcelon.

"We are grateful to the local government of Batangas for working with us to land another subsea cable system that will not only cement Batangas' position as a crucial landing point of global data in the Philippines but more so propel the country's digitalisation," said Gendrano.

"We remain resolute to our commitment to building the country's hyperscale ecosystem that will further the country's position as the next digital destination in Asia Pacific."

Announced 2020, ADC is a 9,400km subsea cable from the Philippines landing in China (Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong Province), Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. To be built by a consortium comprised of PLDT, China Telecom, China Unicom, National Telecom, Singtel, SoftBank Corp., Tata Communications and the Viettel Group, the system will boast a capacity of 140Tbps.

Construction will start in the Philippines, the second stage of the marine installation will continue to connect six other cable landing points including Tuas, Singapore; Chung Hom Kok, Hong Kong; Quy Nhon, Vietnam; Sri Racha, Thailand; and Shantou, China. The marine installation of the main trunk segment to Maruyama, Japan was completed during the first stage of the marine works.

PLDT Batangas Cable Station is globally certified holding an ISO 22301 Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) certification. PLDT's cable landing stations across the Philippines are directly connected to VITRO Makati2, the upcoming VITRO Sta. Rosa and the rest of PLDT's network of data centres.

ADC is due to be completed and become ready for service by end-2023.