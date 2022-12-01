Stack breaks ground on 100MW campus in Northern Virginia

The campus will be located in the centre of Prince William County and delivery of the first building on the campus is targeted for Q1, 2024.

The 40-acre site will add almost 100MW of committed and scalable power from Northern Electric Cooperative (NOVEC).

Construction is set to begin with a 36MW facility, with plans to grow the campus to multiple data centres support by a 300MW substation.

“Expanding our presence in the heart of Prince William County represents a strategic approach of continuing to deliver scalable capacity where it matters most,” said Matthew VanderZanden, CEO of Stack Americas.

“Powered with 100% renewable energy, STACK’s new campus offers a sustainable solution and allows our clients the ability to grow quickly in the world’s largest data centre market.”

Stack has steadily increased its presence in Northern Virginia with continued growth announcements over the last four years.

The company has nearly 1GW of current and under-development capacity in the area and these plans come on the heels of a 216MW Ashburn campus announcement from earlier this year.

Stack has announced growth in top data centre markets across the globe, including a 230MW five-building campus in central Phoenix, an 80MW hyperscale campus in Frankfurt, Germany, a 48MW facility in Seoul, Korea and several data centres in Australia.