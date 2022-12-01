Morrison & Co names Pia Lambert as executive director

“We are delighted to welcome Pia to our team, to continue our recent growth and capitalise on our robust pipeline of opportunities and our growing investor client base across Europe," said Vincent Gerritsen, partner and head of UK and Europe at Morrison & Co.

Lambert joins the firm after more than nine years as infrastructure director at AXA Investment Managers, bringing her experience in infrastructure investing, asset management, board governance, business planning and transaction execution, to the new role.

In addition, she has worked on over €2 billion of European equity investments with a focus on the digital and energy transition sectors. Over the last 15 years, Lambert has worked mostly in the real assets sectors, including private equity, real estate and unlisted infrastructure.

At the same time, Lambert has served as board director for the likes of Stockholm Exergi, the Dunkerque LNG terminal in France and Atlandes. She started he career at CBRE Investment Management in the private equity team and Generali Real Estate in the corporate finance department.

“I’m very excited to join Morrison & Co and utilise my expertise to build on its firm foundations and track record at a time when the role of private, long-term capital to deliver essential services is in strong demand,” said Lambert.

The news follows a series of strategic hires which include Charles van Tuyckom, who was named sustainability manager, based in the London office; Lauren Beshore, who joined the New York office as an investment director; Keith Driver, who was appointed executive director, based in London,; Joshua Tan, who relocated to London as investment manager; and Mark Bedford, who has been a member of the firm's network of sector experts.