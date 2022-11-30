Viasat to deliver corporate satellite comms to Granite customers

The company, based just south of Boston, says it can offers satellite internet service at broadband speeds to 99% of the US.

Granite president and CEO Rob Hale (pictured) said the company could “deliver secure, reliable satellite internet service to locations throughout the country, including underserved communities where access and cost barriers have put high-speed internet out of reach”.

He added: “Viasat’s expansive coverage footprint supports Granite in bridging the coverage gap for those customers virtually anywhere in the US.”

Granite, with annual sales of $1.8 billion, connects more than 650,000 locations.

Wayne Parrish, head of US sales at Viasat, said: “Our relationship with Granite provides businesses an opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of broadband internet.”

Viasat is going through the regulatory process to try to have its planned $7.3 billion merger with Inmarsat authorised.