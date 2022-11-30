ExteNet inks expanded partnership with T-Mobile

As part of the agreement, ExteNet will rationalise and decommission T-Mobile’s overlapping network assets it acquired from its merger with Sprint. The collaboration is an expansion of ExteNet’s existing relationship with T-Mobile as a primary wireless carrier in its contracted venues.

“We are thrilled to continue building our relationship with T-Mobile to bring high-quality and cost-effective infrastructure operations to our clients and venue partners,” saidRich Coyle, chief executive officer of ExteNet Systems.

“This collaboration enables a turnkey, win-win road map for T-Mobile’s consumer and business clients alike as we bring a revolutionary Un-carrier approach to venue contracting.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ExteNet will deploy, own and operate the wireless infrastructure for large venues, and every venue contract combines ExteNet’s infrastructure deployment with T-Mobile, as the first committed carrier accelerating deployment timeframes twofold.

ExteNet will rationalise T-Mobile’s small cell framework and upgrade existing infrastructure, implementing a solution to enable streamlined and more efficient 5G wireless networks.

The rollout of the expanded agreement is already underway and as part of the agreement, T-Mobile will be the first carrier to join the new wireless network ExteNet is deploying in each MGM Resorts across the US.

In September of this year, ExteNet inked a partnership with MGM Resorts International to deliver distributed wireless networks to 25 MGM properties, spanning 54 million square feet, more than 43,000 guest rooms, and serving more than 70 million visitors each year.