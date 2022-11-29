AFR-IX establishes PoP at ONIX Data Center

“We needed a world class carrier neutral colocation data centre facility for our services and connectivity solutions. This partnership with ONIX satisfies our requirements for providing world-class Tier IV certified data centre and data centre interconnection to our clients, especially in the West Africa subregion,” said Eduardo Puigcarbó, global account manager and head of Ghana operations, AFR-IX telecom.

“We offer internationally high quality and personalised Internet and data services to corporates and telecommunications in the African continent and our extensive Pan African Network covered with terrestrial and submarine cables makes AFR-IX telecom one of the leading Telecom operating service providers in Africa, and the most reliable and largest metro-Ethernet network with Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS).”

The news marks AFR-IX's second PoP in Ghana and bolsters its coverage in over 50 countries in Africa, with a network comprised of more than 60 PoPs.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with AFR-IX telecom. The entrance of AFR-IX telecom into Onix provides a major boost to Enterprises, International Carriers and Telecommunication Operators seeking Internet and data service coverage in the more than 50 countries AFR-IX telecom are operating in. The ability for tenants to interconnect through the IXP is of major benefit and greatly enhances the ecosystem within the facility," added Michael Nahon, CEO of ONIX Data Center.

"With extensive reach in Europe and Africa, our existing and future clients will be able to utilise all of AFR-IX’ extensive Network and Cloud services including their Layer 2 and 3 services, SD-WAN, Managed service, IPLC, and cloud platform service. ISPs will connect “peer” via the IXP in the facility to the AFR-IX network. This is an important day for us.”