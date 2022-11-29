Vertiv unveils new liquid cooling solution

The Liebert XDU distribution system allows the deployment of liquid cooled server applications into any data centre environment, from core to edge computing sites.

The system is available across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

“High-performance computing applications such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality are growing in popularity at the same time that data centres are working to reduce their energy consumption and pushing the industry to find new, more sustainable solutions,” said Roberto Felisi, senior global director and EMEA business leader for thermal management, Vertiv.

“Many colocation providers who have traditionally relied on air cooling are now hosting applications with higher power processors that require more efficient heat management solutions like liquid cooling. With the Vertiv Liebert XDU, our customers can meet the high-density computing demand whilst improving their operational efficiency.”

The Liebert XDU is an innovative liquid-to-liquid cooling distribution unit available in two capacities, 450kW and a model capable of up to 1368kW.

The system uses a closed water loop to avoid any waste and is capable of capturing heat to utilise it to warm nearby offices, homes or farms, supporting the circular economy.

Vertiv adds that it uses state-of-the-art controls to vary pump speed to optimise supply water temperature and to provide intelligent flow monitoring and alarms.