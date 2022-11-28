Africa Data Centres to develop Rwandan data centre

The facility will have 2MW of IT load and will break ground in the first quarter of 2023.

“It is an exciting time for Africa Data Centres,” says Tesh Durvasula, the company’s CEO.

“Our decision to build a data centre in Kigali was an easy one, given Rwanda’s robust economic recovery post the COVID-19 pandemic and the Government of Rwanda’s focus on digital transformation”.

Although Rwanda is a landlocked country in East Africa, there is stable network connectivity and infrastructure connecting it to Uganda and from there to the Kenyan coast into Uganda.

Africa Data Centres says it will ensure that Rwanda becomes part of its ecosystem in East Africa by connecting the new data centre to its site in Nairobi.

Druvasula adds that the local enterprise market is keen to benefit from Africa Data Centres’ colocation services and a stable data centre environment.

“They will also be able to make the most of global connectivity through a range of global service providers and cloud service providers,” he said.

Africa Data Centres says it wants to extend the same experience to clients in Rwanda as it does in other countries by building a world-class ecosystem to which the Rwandan market can connect.