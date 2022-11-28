GCX selects Sonata Software as its business transformation partner

"We look forward to our collaboration with Sonata to help transform our business and stay ahead of changing market trends," said Carl Grivner, CEO at GCX.

"We believe that our partnership can help us harness the appropriate technologies to reimagine the way we deliver high-bandwidth connectivity and global managed network services to our customers."

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement between the two, Sonata Software will support and maintain GCX's end-to-end application landscape and help the company migrate from legacy technology and platforms to enable business transformation.

"We are delighted to be GCX's partner of choice for their strategic business and technology transformation initiatives," said Samir Dhir, CEO at Sonata Software.

"Our primary focus in this endeavour is delivering operational excellence to help GCX deliver on its strategic objectives. Ensuring customer success is vital for us at Sonata."

Further to this collaboration, earlier this year, regulators approved 3i Infrastructure's acquisition of a 100% stake in GCX. Over this period, global data traffic continues to exceed 25% per annum and the need for digital transformation is also driving demand for global managed network services, approximately 10% per year.

"Our partnership with Sonata is a significant part of our technology vision for the future," added T S Narayanan, CIO at GCX.

"It will help transform our application landscape, making GCX future-ready and delivery focused, providing strategic business and technology transformations."

In addition, in July 2022, GCX confirmed strong cash flow and steady upward growth, further demonstrating that today's announcement supports GCX to upgrade its technology and deliver the best experience to their customers.

"Our strategic partnership with GCX presents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage combined strengths in engineering and digital innovation to help GCX meet its digital transformation objectives, allowing them to provide a high-quality experience to their customers," said Roshan Shetty, chief revenue officer at Sonata Software.