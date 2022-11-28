Nokia to open 5G and 6G R&D centre in Portugal

The centre will create 100 new jobs within the next two years and will advance research in technologies that are vital components of current 5G and future 6G networks.

Nokia adds that the centre will bring together professionals from diverse technical disciplines, including software engineers, product owners and technical leads to work alongside teams around the world.

Tommi Uitto, president of Nokia mobile networks said: “The new research and development centre in Portugal demonstrates Nokia’s continued investment in the future of wireless communications.

“The centre’s vital work will continue to expand the possibilities of mobile networks, critical for seamlessly connecting people, businesses, and industries. Importantly, this will be a hub for innovation, reinforcing our 5G technology leadership and helping to realise our ambition to become a 6G pioneer.”

Portugal has been an important innovation hub for Nokia through its units in Amadora and Aveiro and hosts services centres that remotely manage broadband networks for some of the leading global operators.

The announcement made today is a testament to the continued solid operation of Nokia in the country, reinforced once again by a collaboration with the Portuguese Government,” Sergio Catalao, country manager of Nokia Portugal added.

“This project reinforces our commitment to supporting Portugal’s digital transformation with our market-leading technology by working in close cooperation with academia, as well as bolstering our team with the best talent.”

The centre follows a strategic agreement signed last year with the Portuguese government to open a global business services centre and participate in initiatives that promote digital skills.