GoldConnect is now Orchest Technologies

Weston, Florida. November 21st, 2022 – GoldConnect, a leading US-based carrier with a presence in 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and pioneer of a fully automated end-to-end customer experience through its one-of-a-kind LatamConnect Platform, has announce today the launch of its new brand, Orchest Technologies.

The company is well-known for its revolutionary LatamConnect orchestrator, through which global carriers and multinational enterprises enjoy a unique end-to-end automated experience, from firm price quoting and installation tracker to service performance monitoring and real-time tech-support.

The company is the only carrier in Latin America to be recognised by both Capacity Media and Carrier Community as the Best Latin American Carrier/Operator in the same year (2022). The company was also recognised for a record third time (2019, 2021 and 2022) as Wholesale Innovation Disruptor of the Year by Capacity Media at the Global Carrier Awards in London.

“As we embark on new levels of automation, embracing the latest technologies to continue improving the experience of our clients, we searched for a brand that truly represented who we are as a company, and demonstrated our commitment to innovating and disrupting the traditional standards of our industry,” said Jeremy Villalobos, COO at Orchest Technologies.

“Four years ago, we started building our LatamConnect orchestrator with a clear vision of changing the way of doing things in our industry; now that we are here, with a fully automated customer experience, we are getting ready to reach new heights by developing new technologies to support our strategy. This allows us to reach new levels of efficiency and business functions to continue our quest to improve the standards in our industry,” said Justo Valladares, CEO at Orchest Technologies.

Over the last four years, Orchest Technologies has rewritten the rules of data transport and connectivity services in the Latam region by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and world-class customer engagement. The LatamConnect orchestrator allows the company’s customers and partners to enjoy smoother, faster, and reliable access to real-time network information. Orchest guarantees local access to every major city throughout Latam in a matter of minutes, ensuring dependable network availability based on an intelligent solution to monitor and orchestrate redundant networks.

About Orchest Technologies

Orchest is a leading US-based carrier and pioneer of a fully automated end-to -nd customer experience in the Latin American region, with more than 10 years of delivering innovative network solutions, cloud connection and data centre services throughout the Americas. For more information, please visit Orchest.net and follow us on LinkedIn.