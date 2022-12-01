EdgePoint and Time ink last-mile infrastructure agreement

“We are pleased to partner with Time, a leading telecommunications service provider in Malaysia, furthering EdgePoint’s impact in supporting the nationwide 5G rollout. The increasing demand for data has created an urgent need for fiberisation," said Muniff Kamaruddin, chief executive officer, EdgePoint Towers.

"This will strengthen our capabilities as an integrated towerco. EdgePoint has a vital role to play in our nation’s digital transformation. Our efforts to grow partnerships such as these is also in line with our aim to unlock the potential of mobile network operators through the use of our tower infrastructure.”

In line with the agreement, Time will provide connectivity services at EdgePoint’s sites, installing infrastructure to connect Time’s backbone network with EdgePoint’s telecommunications infrastructure to enable last-mile infrastructure.

“Time’s access to EdgePoint’s tower infrastructure will enable us to strengthen our service offerings to MNOs through a more robust last-mile infrastructure. By optimising the synergies offered by third-party towercos, we’re happy to play our part in building the nation’s digital infrastructure,” added Ganesh Sivasamboo, executive vice president of time wholesale, Time.

Announced in 2021, DigitalBridge Group led the creation of EdgePoint Infrastructure, a wireless towers platform in Southeast Asia,