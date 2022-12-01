Vocus launches Australia’s first 400Gbps service

“We are thrilled to be first to market with 400Gbps Wavelength Ethernet services backed by a transmission solution that delivers almost five times more capacity on the Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne route than the existing system,” said Jarrod Nink, chief executive wholesale and international at Vocus.

“Vocus customers are the innovators in their industries and constantly looking for opportunities to grow their businesses. The scalability of our Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne fibre means Vocus customers can grow their businesses and extend their connectivity without the expense and delays involved with additional fibre cabling.”

The availability of 400Gbps wavelength services enable higher scalability on customer backhaul capacity by removing or simplifying load balancing across multiple smaller capacity links.

The faster speed on a single port will also reduce the cost of cabling requirements at locations such as data centre cross connects. The 400Gbps services will be available at data centres across Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

In support of these new services a separate upgrade to the Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne intercapital transmission network will also take place, boosting capacity fivefold.

“Vocus is leading the market in implementing the latest advancements in Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) technology, allowing us to achieve higher capacity from existing Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne fibre-optic infrastructure,” said Steve Haigh, general manager of network engineering at Vocus.

“Vocus’s new multi-terabit Intercapital DWDM system uses two spectrum bands (C-band and L-band), delivering rates up to 800Gbps per wavelength channel depending on distance. Existing long-haul systems in Australia are only using C-band, and by introducing L-band, Vocus has doubled the amount of usable spectrum available to deliver capacity on each of our existing fibre pairs

“The most exciting part is that this upgrade to our Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne network is just the beginning. We are already working on bringing 400Gbps services to the Melbourne-Adelaide section of our network early next year and extending this new capacity and performance to more customers in more parts of Australia,” added Haigh.

The news forms part part of a $1 billion five-year investment program from Vocus to support Australian companies’ digital transformation.