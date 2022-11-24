Expanding GLF appoints AT&T’s John Nolan as vice chair

Nolan, VP of global connection management at AT&T, joins Elisabetta Romano, whom the members elected as chair at last May’s International Telecoms Week (ITW). Romano is chief of network operations and wholesale officer at TIM.

As GLF vice chair, Nolan (pictured) will play a pivotal role in the delivery of the collaborative work and strategic vision of the GLF’s members, which include many of the largest international ICT service provider carriers.

The GLF is a senior industry organisation that is facilitated by and run from Capacity Media, the publisher of Capacity.

Nolan said: “The GLF’s four programme pillars … set out a clear framework for industry transformation. The connectivity industry must evolve in order to deliver the network capabilities that societies and our customers will require in the coming years.”

The GLF published its priorities in a document called Tomorrow’s Telco, that is available for free download. The document includes further details on the GLF programmes and working groups.

The vice chair is a newly created position within the GLF board. Nolan will work closely with Romano and the full GLF board to ensure that the GLF’s delivery ambitions are realised.

Nolan has been an active and engaged GLF board member since early 2020. He has been a key contributor to the GLF’s Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging working group as well as the lead of the Evolution of Settlement working group.

In addition, said the GLF, his leadership at AT&T and his work as a MEF board member will support the industry’s urgent goal to achieve a joined-up approach to application programming interface (API) standardisation for the interoperable automation of networks.

Romano said: “In the last years John has been an invaluable contributor to the growth of the GLF and I am extremely pleased to have him appointed by the GLF board as vice chair. I’m looking forward to collaborating with him to further develop our association and strengthen its role in the ICT ecosystem.”