Vodafone to replace CCO after Froment-Curtil leaves at year end

Froment-Curtil (pictured) has not said where he’s going, but Vodafone specified that it is “in another industry”.

Vodafone group CEO Nick Read said: “I want to thank Alex for his significant impact in all of the roles he has had during his outstanding career at Vodafone.”

Froment-Curtil joined the company in 2004 in Germany to look after Vodafone’s terminal portfolio planning and strategy. Since then he has worked for Vodafone Malta, Hungary, Egypt and Turkey, including many of those in CEO roles.

He moved to head office in 2021 as group chief commercial officer and a member of Vodafone’s executive committee.

Read said: “He has always focused on the customer, our digital transformation and growth agenda. I wish Alex and his family all the best on their return to France.”

Vodafone said his successor will be announced “in due course”.

Froment-Curtil, who studied electrical engineering at CentraleSupélec near Paris and telecommunications at Imperial College in London, will return to France for his new role.