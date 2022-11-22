DigitalBridge takes ownership stake in Malaysia’s AIMS

The acquisition comes amid plans for the formation of an edge data centre platform focused on “high-growth markets” in Southeast Asia.

AIMS is a leading operator of data centres in Malaysia, with its Kuala Lumpur flagship Menara AIMS facility anchoring the Malaysia Internet Exchange (MYIX).

The firm also operates a data centre campus in Cyberjaya and a new facility in downtown Bangkok.

“DigitalBridge’s expertise in investing, building, and operating data centers to the highest standards aligns perfectly with AIMS’ next stage of development,” said Justin Chang, managing director and head of Asia for DigitalBridge.

“AIMS is a leading operator in the region poised for significant growth, with a strong management team, a robust development pipeline and considerable expansion capacity.

“This is a terrific platform for DigitalBridge, and we are excited to partner with TDC, which has a long heritage of building connectivity-linked businesses across Southeast Asia.”

The deal is expected to close in Q2 2023.