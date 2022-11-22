BTC picks Infovista for mobile network optimisation

Specifically, BTC will use Infovista's solutions for 4G and 5G mobile network planning, testing, optimisation and benchmarking, across its 4.5G / LTE-Advanced network in Botswana.

Infovista's solution is complemented by its partner MOZARK and will enable BTC to test, benchmark and optimise the performance of its mobile network, helping ensure that subscribers using connected services such as BTC Smega mobile money have a high-quality experience.

“Planning, deploying, and optimising a network in Botswana presents huge logistical and operational challenges," said Peter Olyn, general manager technology at BTC.

"As we prepare to deploy 5G, we are confident that the combination of Infovista’s planning and network testing solutions gives us the capabilities we need to seamlessly and cost-effectively deploy and enhance our 4.5G network and continue to deliver the best possible quality of experience to our customers.”

Infovista’s Planet, a RF planning software and optimisation solution, will give BTC accurate planning and optimisation of its networks.

MOZARK’s network testing solution 5GMARK for Enterprise will gather data from BTC’s applications and network, to then be analysed by its data visualisation tool MAG-M. Synthetic testing, end-to-end automation and on-field infrastructure enable the report and diagnostic platform to monitor and identify failure points.

In addition, its data maps will assist BTC engineers in visualising network performance, informing decision-making around planning future network investments in Planet, and highlighting areas that require drive testing though network testing and measurement.

Lastly, Infovista's TEMS network testing portfolio enables network optimisation of quality and application performance by measuring and benchmarking end user experience. TEMS enables customers to walk test, drive test, and dynamically analyse service performance in live conditions.