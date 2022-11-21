Plan B deploys Vast Data all-flash solution for data centre management

Plan B, New Zealand-based provider of ICT and business continuity, manages data centres for medium to large businesses and enterprises as well as hybrid cloud and cloud object storage to cloud service providers and integrators.

“We found in Vast a partner that valued resilience as much as we do, enabling an S3aaS platform to remain operational under any circumstances,” said Diego Nievas (pictured), director of product and technology innovation at Plan B.

“We don't have to worry about the platform at all — there is low-to-zero touch. Vast handles all our maintenance and service and firmware upgrades. This is a huge benefit for us as it can be hard to find resources.”

In order to ensure its customers’ data is protected and has complete resiliency, Plan B needed to update its storage devices. It also wanted a solution to create new products for its customers. Vast Data was selected to enable rapid backups and restore performance in the event of an attack or outage.

Vast delivers petabyte-scale all-flash storage for a wide range of applications, including backups and restores with the Veeam platform. It's Universal Storage platform restores data and applications up to 50x faster than legacy purpose-built backup systems.

“With Universal Storage, we have flipped the switch on the capabilities of the data centre,” said Howard Fyffe, managing director of Australia and New Zealand, Vast Data.

“With a powerful partner like VAST and our Universal Storage platform, Plan B is assured that it can protect its clients' most valuable asset — their data. The affordability of our all-flash solution enables more companies to benefit from the highest levels of performance, scale, data protection and resiliency needed for today's modern business environment.”

Plan B is moving all its customer data to Vast's all-flash object storage platform, which delivers up to 100Gb on the front and back end.

In addition, its Universal Storage disaggregated shared everything architecture separates the storage function from compute, helping to drive performance and storage capacity.