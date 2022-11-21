TIM picks Ericsson for 5G standalone network

Specifically, Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core will allow TIM to upgrade its current Evolved Packet Core and implement the new 5G Standalone in a single cloud-native solution.

"This new partnership with TIM will allow to take full advantage of 5G, benefitting both consumers and businesses, and will contribute to accelerate the country's digital transformation," said Andrea Missori, president of Ericsson Italy.

"With 5G standalone it will be possible to activate a series of innovative services that require high performance, low latency and maximum security, as well as the network slicing functionality that will allow mobile operators to monetise network quality."

The transition to 5G Standalone forms part of the continued expansion of TIM's 5G infrastructure delivering higher data transfer rates, ultra-low latency and increasing nationwide equipment deployment.

The agreement also comprises of network orchestration and automation services, which supports ultra-reliable, low-latency network slicing and communications solutions.

In related news, earlier this month Sparkle, the international wholesale arm of TIM, welcomed a new CEO. Enrico Maria Bagnasco takes over from Elisabetta Romano, though Romano “maintains her role as board director”.

Romano also remains as chief network operations and wholesale officer of TIM, the former Telecom Italia. And Capacity understands that Bagnasco will report into Romano.