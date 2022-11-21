Palo Alto Networks unveils PAN-OS 11.0 Nova cybersecurity software

Included in PAN-OS 11.0 Nova is the Advanced WildFire cloud-delivered security service that provides protection against evasive malware and the Advanced Threat Prevention (ATP) service which now protects against zero-day injection attacks - a cyber-attack that targets a software vulnerability.

PAN-OS 11.0 Nova reportedly stops 26% more zero-day malware than traditional sandboxes; detects 60% more injection attacks; simplifies security architecture; and helps organisations implement cybersecurity best practices.

"We've observed a significant increase in unique malware samples over the last year along with an increasing level of malware sophistication. A new approach is required to detect this advanced malware," said Anand Oswal, senior vice president of network security, Palo Alto Networks.

"PAN-OS 11.0 Nova is a leap forward in network security. It stops 26% more zero-day malware than traditional sandboxes; detects 60% more injection attacks; simplifies security architecture; and helps organisations adopt cybersecurity best practices. The bottom line is that Nova helps keep organisations one step ahead of attackers."

In addition to Advanced WildFire and Advanced Threat Prevention, other solutions in the Nova release include:

Web Proxy Support for customers who need to run explicit proxies in their network due to network architecture or compliance requirements. Nova introduces natively integrated proxy capabilities for Palo Alto Networks NGFWs helping to secure web as well as non-web traffic.

Integration of Next-Generation Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), natively integrated with Nova and Prisma SASE, now includes all-new SaaS Security Posture Management to help find and eliminate dangerous misconfigurations in more than 60 enterprise SaaS apps.

There's also Palo Alto Networks AIOps which helps reduce misconfigurations that can lead to security breaches.

Additionally, a new set of 4th generation ML-Powered NGFWs bring these new capabilities to branches, campus locations and data centres at up to 5x higher performance compared to the previous generation.

"Attackers continue to develop new ways to evade traditional defences, while security teams struggle to defend organisations with point solutions that are complex to deploy and operate," said John Grady, ESG senior analyst.

"Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS 11.0 Nova addresses these critical challenges by stopping zero-day threats in real-time, simplifying security architectures, and improving cyber hygiene."