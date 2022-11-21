DoCoMo and SK Telecom in pact on 6G plus services

The two companies said this morning that they will discuss joint production of original content for their respective video distribution platforms and use their video-business synergies for expanded presence on the global stage.

Ryu Young-sang (pictured), president and CEO of SK Telecom, said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) the two companies have signed “has a significant meaning as it is a cooperation between the representative mobile operators of Korea and Japan. By working together with NTT DoCoMo in the area of future ICT, we will generate tangible results that drive global ICT innovation.”

His NTT DoCoMo counterpart, Motoyuki Ii, agreed: “By combining our technological capabilities and the know-how we have cultivated across years of experience, we hope to create new services that will allow customers around the world to experience new forms of excitement. We look forward to working with SK Telecom to develop the businesses of both companies.”

They said that, in metaverse-related services, they will consider opportunities to jointly produce virtual content, including 3D models, volumetric videos and virtual cities, as well as explore possibilities for connecting their respective platforms over the long term.

The two companies will pursue cooperation aimed at advancing 5G commercial services, which both firms have already started offering. Specific areas of technical consideration will include 5G stand alone, millimetre-wave utilization, energy-efficient networks, and open RAN and virtual RAN (vRAN).

They will also “align their concepts and timelines for the early deployment of 6G through joint research and development as well as standardization, with joint testing to begin possibly next year”, they said.