Prime Data Centers begins construction on $1bn Chicago data centre campus

The new facility, known as Prime ORD, will deliver more than 750,000 square feet and 175MW of capacity at full build-out, making it the largest data centre campus in Greater Chicago.

ORD-01, the first of three planned, campus data centres, will serve major cloud providers, global Internet businesses, colocation companies, as well as Fortune 500 enterprises.

The site will deliver 384,000 square feet and up to 72MW of capacity to the market, be highly energy efficient and built to the availability, connectivity and power density requirements of the biggest cloud brands.

“On behalf of everyone at Prime, I would like to thank Elk Grove Village and the numerous contractors and team members involved in readying ORD-01 for groundbreaking,” said Nicholas Laag, chief executive officer at Prime Data Centers.

“The partnership between Elk Grove and the data center industry has led to unprecedented growth and positive economic impact. Looking ahead, we will continue to partner with forward-thinking governments, executing on an aggressive, multinational expansion plan that will establish Prime as the data centre foundation for the global proliferation of content creation and cloud solutions.”

The official groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson, as well as executives from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and project partners ComEd, Clune Construction Company and Gensler.

Elk Grove Village’s tax incentive plan and increased regional demand created a unique opportunity for Prime Data Centers.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome our new neighbors at Prime Data Centers to Illinois as they break ground on their Chicago data center campus,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

"This data center brings with it economic opportunity at every turn—for residents of Elk Grove, greater Chicago, and throughout our great state. Congratulations to the entire Prime team on this extraordinary groundbreaking.”

“Prime’s presence in Elk Grove Village validates our unique position as a Midwestern hub for data center operators. We welcome Prime to Elk Grove Village not as tenants but as partners in every sense of the word,” said Mayor Craig Johnson.