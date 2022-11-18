Virgin Media Business Wholesale launches NHCS core network

The new NHCS offering uses the Virgin Media O2 fixed optical network to deliver high bandwidth, ultra-low latency connectivity with no distance limitations. In addition, it is based on dedicated switched Ethernet technology, delivered over an optical platform, with robust bandwidth and following a fixed network path end-to-end.

The company already operates a national layer 1 optical network, which has historically served all NHCS services spanning 300+ sites to 150+ data centres. The new platform is an overlay to this existing infrastructure that enables quicker, easier, and more intelligent delivery of NHCS services.

“The launch of our new national high capacity services core network is set to provide our partners with quicker and simpler provisioning to help improve their customer experience. I’m very excited to bring this enhanced capability to our partners. It’s a major milestone in our Project Spark investment programme, and now the first sites are live we’re focusing on rolling out our 10Gbps portfolio to many more locations, delivered faster and through greater automation," said Diego Tedesco, wholesale fixed director at Virgin Media O2 Business.

“And this new core platform is just the start. We have many more exciting projects expected to launch later this year and into 2023, including Metro 10Gbps access network upgrades. All of which adds up to a huge overhaul of our network capabilities – so our valued wholesale partners benefit from 10Gbps at even more locations and a simple, speedy and accurate one-touch provisioning process end-to-end.”

The first 14 sites for the new core network are now live across the UK, including four data centres: Equinix MA1 (Manchester), Equinix LD5 (Slough), Interxion Sovereign House (London) and Telehouse East (London).

The news marks the latest phase of Project Spark, Virgin Media Business Wholesale's multi-million-pound investment in its 10Gbps portfolio. As part of the project, hundreds more sites are due to be added in 2023 and 2024.

This rollout includes expansion to more data centre locations across the breadth of the UK – including brand new diverse fibre routes and network platforms at the new Equinix flagship site, Manchester MA5 (expected to go live early 2023).

Virgin Media Business Wholesale is using Ciena’s WaveLogic coherent optical innovations underpin the NHCS core network capability.

“The launch of the new NHCS core network reaffirms Virgin Media Business Wholesale as a leader in delivering high-capacity fixed communication services to providers and wholesale customers across the UK," added Will Rhodes, CMS consultant at Ciena.

"Together we will identify new opportunities across various market segments and show the crucial value and benefits NHCS can bring to customers through faster, simpler, and more enhanced services.”