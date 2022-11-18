GSMA adds TikTok as industry member

The GSMA, which is the largest member-led organisation supporting the global mobile ecosystem, represents mobile operators, device manufacturers and software companies under one umbrella.

With its powerful influence on culture and massive monthly user base of over one billion, TikTok has captured the world's attention over the past few years," said Lara Dewar, chief marketing officer, GSMA.

"We're excited to welcome TikTok as an industry member to work together on initiatives that benefit the entire mobile ecosystem."

TikTok was launched by Chinese-owned company ByteDance after it merged with social media service, Musical.ly in 2018.

The social media app has gained a rapid user base and most the most popular website of 2021, surpassing Google according to Cloudflare.

It was announced in October that TikTok was reported to be planning an expansion into the ecommerce market in the US, following the launch of TikTok shop in the UK.

David Saidden, director of distribution partnerships at TikTok added: “TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. In partnership with hundreds of telcos around the world, we’ve made it easier, cheaper and faster for our users and partners to create, share and engage with our amazing video platform.”

“As part of the GSMA community, we’re excited to expand on these successes, amplifying innovation in the 5G space, streamlining delivery through CDN and Edge infrastructure, and pioneering new modes of connectivity in evolving markets.”