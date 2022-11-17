ESR Group breaks ground on Osaka data centre

ESR Cosmosquare is a 96MW hyperscale data centre campus being delivered over three major phases in a location within 10km from the major internet and telecom exchanges in Osaka’s central business district.

The OS1 site will be completed in July 2021 and is designed for cloud service providers, data centre operators and enterprises that are providing services in Osaka CBD and for those wishing to bring new services into central Osaka.

Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, ESR Co-founders and Co-CEOs said: “We are tremendously excited to break ground on our first Osaka data centre development, creating a campus-style asset with expansion capability in a prime location of a high growth market.

“This development is an important milestone in ESR’s strategic data centre initiative to develop data centres across key markets in APAC.”

The data centre market in Japan was valued at US$10.7 billion in 2021 according to numbers from Statista.

The market is projected to increase steadily in the coming years and will reach a value of US$15.2 billion by 2027.