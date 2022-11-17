Exa plans CLS in Sicily

The new CLS will consolidate existing smaller landing sites in Mazara to create a scalable high-tech and environmentally sustainable facility in key locations for data transitioning in and out of Europe.

Exa says it continues to invest in growing its network, offering its customers the most diverse route to service subsea cable growth from Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

“As part of our ongoing network investments, we are confident we can add real value to our customer base by enhancing our current capacity in the Mazara del Vallo region,” EXA Infrastructure chief operating officer Ciaran Delaney said.

“Mazara is a very strategic landing location in terms of diversity from other major landing locations, and we are ready to take on new traffic demands as we continue to forge ahead as the undisputed data centre to data centre industry leader.

“The promise to invest in this new build in Sicily will offer an economically attractive, sustainable and scalable option in the region, further demonstrating EXA’s growth mission.”

Exa’s plans to invest in this region come off the back of the industry’s anticipated subsea cable demand.

The ongoing expansion of subsea cable activities is expected to exceed US$10 billion from 2022-2024 with planned new cable investment according to research from TeleGeography.

“Mazara continues to represent a strategic entry point to Italy and Europe, with excellent marine conditions making it attractive to North African, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cable operators,” said Steve Roberts, vice president of network investments at EXA Infrastructure.

“This planned investment reinforces EXA’s position as the leading provider of cable landing facilities in Mazara, enabling the highest levels of efficiency and availability for existing and future cable systems.”