Arelion unveils two new routes connecting US to Mexico

The new routes will provide connectivity that builds on legacy cables in the region, leveraging the latest open optical line systems and supporting multi-vendor 400G wave capability, including Bright ZR+ disaggregated optics.

This in turn delivers resilient local connectivity and flexible high-speed access to content, application and cloud providers in the US.

Specifically, Arelion gives customers in Mexico with enhanced access its Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as its portfolio of IP and optical technology services, including IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Wavelengths, Ethernet and IPX services.

“Legacy routes in the region cannot handle Mexico’s increased demand for cost-effective, multi-Terabit bandwidth and diverse routing options,” said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager at Arelion.

“Arelion is a single supplier that can provide a “one-stop shop” experience for Carriers, OTTs and Internet service providers in Mexico that need high quality of service and assured connection speed.”

The new capability delivers the additional availability required by customers to avoid service disruption and offers diverse routing into major US cities needed by Mexico’s burgeoning ICT sector.

In addition, the new DWDM routes will meet the region’s growing demand for scalable, high-capacity bandwidth transport while simplifying access to Mexico’s local markets for content providers in the US, Europe and Asia.

Running south, the routes connect Arelion’s existing points of presence (PoPs) in McAllen (MDC – MCA2) to Monterrey (Equinix - MO1) and Laredo (VTX) to Monterrey (Neutral Networks Pabellón M).

Across the rest of Mexico, Arelion also operates two PoPs in Querétaro that serve Equinix’s MX1 and KIO Networks’ QRO sites, with two more in Mexico City serving KIO’s MEX2 and MEX5 data centres. The company's latest PoP was opened in Mérida, serving AiTelecom.

In total, Arelion boasts seven PoPs in the Mexican region today with plans for more in the future.