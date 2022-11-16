DataBank completes migration of CyrusOne Houston data centres

This marks the 27th major metro market in DataBank’s US portfolio and expands what is already the largest edge infrastructure footprint in the country.

The company closed the acquisition of the four CyrusOne data centres in March, bringing more than 300,000 square feet of raised-floor data centre capacity and 42.5MW of power.

“By quickly and efficiently migrating these Houston facilities and customer accounts onto our platforms, we have once again demonstrated our proven integration capabilities,” saidRaul K. Martynek, DataBank’s CEO.

“More importantly, we are now able to provide our newly acquired customers with the higher levels of service and support they deserve.”

Under the terms of the agreement in March, DataBank acquired the data centre located at 4201 Southwest Freeway which is the metro’s primary interconnection point with over 30 fibre networks, 3,5000 cross connects and public on-ramps from AWS and Google.

The campus is 20 minutes west of Downtown Houston and is home to three data centres now known as HOU1, HOU2 and HOU3, following the acquisition.

DataBank adds that it was able to complete the migration in nine months with little disruption, extending its service to hundreds of new customers.

The migration will allow it to address increasingly diverse workloads and deliver upon its Data Center Evolved strategy which focuses on providing customers broad geographic reach and moving their workloads and content closer to the edge.