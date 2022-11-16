CTI Towers acquires 180 towers from Uniti Group

CTI Towers, one of the largest private tower companies in the US, currently owns and manages more than 1,200 towers across 47 states, which are leased by carriers including AT&T, DISH, T-Mobile and Verizon.

With this acquisition from Uniti Group, a real estate investment trust focused on mission critical communications infrastructure, CTI Tower significantly expands its presence in the Southeast of the US and marks the company's second transaction this year, following its acquisition of SCI Towers in May.

"We are pleased to expand our growing portfolio with the acquisition of these towers from Uniti. The towers will support our continued efforts to increase connectivity for our wireless carrier customers and their clients," said David Bacino, CEO at CTI Towers.

CTI Towers is a portfolio company of Palistar Capital, an alternative asset manager focused on telecommunications infrastructure investments.

Earlier this year, CTI Towers appointed a new CFO following the departure of Shane Ward. Tammy Wolfe took on the role effective of 17 January 2022.

In related news, December saw Bacino named as its interim CEO, as founder and CEO Tony Peduto retired.