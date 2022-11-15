Hispasat extends deal to provide satellite broadband in Mexico

A new agreement signed between the two companies expands and extends the currently contracted capacity from the Spanish satellite operator until December 2024.

Eduardo Fuentes, Sencinet’s country manager for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, said: “It is essential to ensure good connectivity for our corporate and governmental customers. The collaboration agreement that started last year with Hispasat allowed us to discover a flexible, robust service that is tailored to our needs, which led us to expand and extend this business relationship to respond to the country’s new connectivity requirements.”

Hispasat offers this managed broadband service thanks to the capacity from its Amazonas 5 satellite (pictured).

The new agreement also expands the contracted satellite capacity and builds on the managed service offerings of Hispasat Wave managed services.

Emmanuel Romero, Hispasat’s business director in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, said: “We are very proud to continue collaborating with Sencinet on this satellite connectivity project. Hispasat’s powerful coverage in Mexico make us a model solution to offer a high-quality service in remote areas.”

The Amazonas 5 satellite orbits at 61ºWest and provides services to Sencinet through its broadband platform in Ixtlahuaca.