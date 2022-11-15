Schneider Electric expands EcoStruxure micro data centre solution

By expanding its ruggedised Micro Data Center offering, Schneider Electric gives IT professionals and IT solution providers with a fully integrated, turnkey solution to simplify ordering and deployment.

The new Micro Data Center solution is optimised for IT applications in distributed locations that have industrial environments and ships fully integrated for rapid deployment. It also features a heavy weigh load and large, industrial casters for easy movement.

"Industrial settings are not optimised for edge computing but there is an urgent need for IT systems to support edge computing trends," said Jean-Baptiste Plagne, vice president of offer management, rack & edge systems, energy management at Schneider Electric.

"This solution, with its 905-kilogram (2,000lb) weight load, is ideal for heavy IT equipment with the enclosure, security, cooling, and power necessary to operate in an industrial environment. It delivers the innovation that is needed in industrial settings."

Specifically, the new 42U Medium Density addresses the growing needs IT professionals and IT solution providers are facing in three ways.

The first is through resilient and secure enclosure for on-site IT. It provides what Industry 4.0 environments require with a sealed design to protect against dust and moisture and a physically secure solution with features designed to support IT equipment with flexibility to power, cooling, and remote monitoring. Features NEMA 12/IP54 rated enclosure, sealed design.

Secondly it offers enhanced ease of ordering and deployment. The turnkey solution features integrated power, cooling, security, and management for ease of deployment, delivery, installation, quoting and scalability.

Lastly it delivers increased visibility. The solution features an APC Smart-UPS that provides monitoring with visibility to optimise performance, delivers data-driven recommendations, and enables visibility from any location at any time.