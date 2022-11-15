Epsilon deploys three points of presence in South Korea

Located in Seoul, the PoPs are based in MokDong IDC 2, KINX Gasan IDC and KT Hyehwa. This new connectivity will give Epsilon’s customers with direct access to South Korea’s digital infrastructure and ecosystems.

These connectivity services can be accessed on-demand via Infiny, Epsilon’s network as a service (NaaS) platform, which interconnects 280+ PoPs across Epsilon's global network.

“We’re really pleased to be working with KT to launch our strategically located PoPs to support customers entering the South Korean market, as well as local customers seeking to expand beyond its borders,” said Michel Robert, chief executive officer at Epsilon Telecommunications.

“We’ve also added additional cloud providers to our ecosystem including KT Cloud, KINX IXcloud, NHN Cloud and Naver Cloud, delivering greater options to customers for all their cloud needs – a great example of the continual evolution of our data services.”

Epsilon’s presence in KT MokDong IDC 2 and KINX, enables customers to interconnect to domestic Internet service providers, local cable television system operators and content providers.

Customers also gain direct access to cloud providers including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud, as well as local providers KT Cloud, KINX IXcloud, NHN Cloud, Naver Cloud and Tencent Cloud.

"We're excited to be working closely with Epsilon following on from last year’s acquisition. Epsilon’s NaaS platform Infiny and the new local PoPs are providing additional networking capabilities to our customers, with more opportunities for them to grow globally. On top of this, we’re able to welcome more of Epsilon’s customers into South Korea’s vibrant and fast-paced market,” said Hyebyung Min, head of enterprise service DX business unit at KT Corp.

“Customers have immediate access to local cloud providers as well as the leading global cloud providers within Epsilon’s network fabric. We’re working together to develop a strategy and solutions set that encompasses the needs of all our customers, both within and outside of South Korea."