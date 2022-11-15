Gold Data to launch Mexico to US submarine cable

The US$150 million investment is the third and final phase of Gold Data’s Mexico network expansions and will go live in 2025.

It will compliment the company’s low-latency underground network which already interconnects the most important data centres in the country.

"Our state-of-the-art topology network is revolutionizing Mexico's connectivity by reducing latency by up to 35%, something that is key for enterprises and content providers which are hungry for reliable, low latency, high quality connectivity,” says Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data.

“In addition, the expansion of this network to the US will be a game changer for Mexico's fast-growing innovators looking for a fresh alternative to Silicon Valley.”

Gold Data 1 will be the first cable to land in Mexico in 22 years. The new US-Mexico digital highway will offer the bandwidth capacity and the quality of services required by the market and will play a key part in empowering the fast-growing data demand in Mexico.

The 10-fibre pair cable system will offer more than 250Tbps of capacity and will be built in partnership with several leading players in the submarine cable market.

Gold Data will work with Orange for the technical design phase and Ciena for its GeoMesh Extreme SLTE and transport technology.

Additionally, Orange has signed an agreement to acquire fibre pairs in Gold Data 1’s system.