TeleYemen to transform voice business with Linxa Connect

The operator has deployed Linxa Connect fully onsite in Yemen and is now running live traffic through the platform.

“Thanks to the Linxa Platform and its SIP Proxy integration, TeleYemen can now enhance its network with additional functionalities, as well as make alterations to its routing and network in real-time as often as required,” says Rasheed Almohallel, Voice Head at TeleYemen.

“It allows us the flexibility to be more creative commercially, something that is invaluable to our team in today’s fast evolving environment.”

The deployment, combined with advanced SIP Proxy Integration will bring automation, real-life information and application to TeleYemen’s network.

For example, having access to real-time reporting will allow TeleYemen’s voice team to make decisions based on accurate management information available at their fingertips so it can make any required adjustment to the network within minutes.

This, the operator says, will result in highly efficient, agile and leading quality international voice services.

Kunal Dave, VP of global sales at Linxa added: “We are thrilled to have TeleYemen go live with our Linxa Connect voice platform.

“This deployment gives them the ability to automate their processes and therefore enjoy enhanced financial and human resources efficiency.

“It also gives them the opportunity to grow revenue, margin and improve costs significantly, thanks to the features and functions of our dynamic solution.”