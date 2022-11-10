AT&T Mexico selects Amdocs for migration to the cloud

“AT&T Mexico’s cloud transition continues to be an important growth area for our business,” said Jeronimo Diez de Sollano, chief information officer at AT&T Mexico.

“Amdocs is a longtime partner of AT&T Mexico, and we’re excited to expand upon our work as we migrate our infrastructure to the public cloud.”

The project will see Amdocs Customer Experience Suite (CES) migrate from AT&T Mexico on-premise to the cloud delivering the flexibility and capacity growth required, and better preparing them for new initiatives from 5G and peak retail season.

“AT&T Mexico is constantly looking into how to lead the local market with innovative services and offering focused on the customer experience,” said Shimie Hortig, president of the Americas Group, Amdocs.

“By migrating its IT services infrastructure to the cloud, AT&T México can ensure the right infrastructure to support its growing business needs. We’re pleased to collaborate on this initiative.”

In related news, Amdocs was also selected by SES to provide an enhanced experience for SES customers through a multi-year managed services agreement. Specifically, Amdocs is to provide anomaly detection, monitoring, diagnostics, and remediation across SES’s O3b mPOWER satellite communications system.

The company also upgrading SITA's, a provider of IT for the global air transport industry, billing and payments infrastructure; Amdocs also expanded its collaboration with Telefonica Hispanoamerica to modernisee business support systems and deploy modules of its cloud-native operational support system on the public cloud at Telefonica Argentina, Telefonica Chile and Telefonica Peru.

At the same time, Azercell chose Amdocs to upgrade its customer care, commerce and network systems, deploying a cloud-native, modular, microservices-based platform; and Cellcom chose the company to deliver new digital content to Cellcom TV viewers using Amdocs’ Vubiquity platform.