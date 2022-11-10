BT launches advisory board for digital transformation

Marc Overton, managing director of Division X and enterprise at BT said in a blog post that the company is on a charge to evolve from a “traditional telco to a technology company, while also enabling businesses and the public sector to make the same leap”.

He says Division X is front and centre of this development as it looks to help customers to take advantage of a digitally enabled future.

The purpose of the PAB is for industry-leading companies of al sizes to come together to discuss and share insights and best practices, to examine innovative propositions and debate potential solutions to current and future challenges.

BT has already launched a number of propositions including its Digital Vision partnership with Atos, a strategic alliance agreement with Microsoft and the first commercial 5G private network ‘off the shelf product’ with Ericsson.

The first meeting was held this week and was attended by Katherine Ainley (CEO UK & Ireland, Ericsson), Clay Van Doren (CEO Northern and Central Europe, Atos), Mike Grogan (Director Media & Communications Industry, Microsoft) and Warren Tucker (Partner and Head of Cloud & Digital, PwC) to set out the future roadmap.