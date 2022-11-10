Windstream unveils wave connectivity partnership with Colt and Aqua Comms

Windstream Wholesale has announced a strategic partnership with Colt and Aqua Comms as it looks to deliver wave connectivity from the US to Europe.

The partnership will see the delivery of low latency, ultra-high bandwidth, yielding roundtrip latency of less than 100ms with no frame loss.

Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON), the 100G Waves test travelled to New York and across the Atlantic to London, England, using Aqua Comms’ subsea fibre optic network.

The ICON service provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure which enables wholesale and enterprise customers to select custom routes.

The service connected Windstream’s US network to Colt’s European wavelength network and terminated in Frankfurt, Germany.

“Windstream Wholesale is pleased to announce our first trans-Atlantic 100G Wave in cooperation with Colt and Aqua Comms,” said Joe Scattareggia, chief revenue officer for Windstream Wholesale.

“We are committed to best-in-class customer experience, and this three-way strategic partnership not only expands the reach of our low-latency, ultra-high Wave network, it also provides our customers with streamlined access with end-to-end connectivity from the U.S. to Europe for faster deployment.”

The partnership expands Windstream Wholesale’s available connectivity offerings for global government, hyperscale, content and other large-scale customer providers outside of the company’s nationwide North American network to more than 1,000 data centres and POPs within Europe.

This is across various wave connectivity options, ranging from 10G and 100G and up to 400G in the near future.

Chris Bayly, CCO at Aqua Comms added: “At Aqua Comms we are pleased to be part of a partnership which is setting the standard for delivering unique end-to-end connectivity solutions between the U.S. and Europe with industry leading deployment times and a strong focus on exceptional customer experience.