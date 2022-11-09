Stack Infrastructure plans a new data centre campus in Phoenix

The 50-acre campus is being developed to support the increasing demand for critical capacity in Phoenix, a 'rapidly growing data centre market'.

The campus is located near the largest hub of long-haul fibre and metro network providers in the region and will include a low water use design that supports client sustainability targets and the required flexibility for hyperscale, cloud, and large enterprise companies.

It will also feature a dedicated onsite substation to power the future campus and will run on 100% renewable energy.

“Capitalising on the abundant growth opportunities in the Phoenix area offers our clients the utmost scalability and flexibility while being highly cost-effective and embracing renewable energy resources,” said Brian Cox, chief executive officer of Stack Americas.

“Expanding our footprint in this fast-growing market is a testament to our continued dedication to anticipating the needs of our clients and staying ahead of the curve in the industry by quickly delivering significant added hyperscale capacity.”

In addition to Stack’s existing 80-acre, 150MW site in the Phoenix region, this new hyperscale campus will bring Stack’s total investment in the region to 380MW across 130 acres.

As well as low power cost and access to renewable energy resources, Arizona offers tax incentive opportunities, and the Phoenix region presents an ideal alternative to other Western US locations which have higher costs and disaster risks.

In related news, Stack announced a new 84MW campus in Northern Virginia and the expansion of its campus in Portland to 200MW, as well as an 80MW hyperscale campus in Frankfurt, Germany, a 48MW data centre in Seoul, Korea, and four data centre developments across three Australian regions.