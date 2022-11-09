Orange and Vanu provide rural connectivity in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Liberia

Specifically, the two will facilitate the rollout and upgrade of mobile sites in underserved areas of Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Liberia. As such, they will use the latest mobile technology to accelerate the development of digital projects in healthcare, agriculture, education and financial services, to name a few.

The project will begin with 1,070 sites, of which 700 will be in Côte d’Ivoire, 170 in Burkina Faso, and 200 in Liberia. Orange and Vanu will provide technology upgrades using a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model.

"In order to provide digital services for all, Orange will deploy its services by strategically improving/increasing its network coverage so that no one will be left behind," said Nafy Coulibaly, the deputy director general in charge of operations in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Liberia.

"This will be achieved by ensuring that we provide, to as many people as possible, free and unfettered access to digital services everywhere. Orange welcomes this partnership, which will offer digital services to millions of uncovered people in rural areas in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Liberia.”

The news comes as Orange Côte d’Ivoire Group saw a need to change its investment model for deployment in remote areas, to a more efficient model. With its subsidiaries in Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia and Burkina Faso, the project will improve the quality of life for rural populations thanks to the provision of digital services.

“Vanu is pleased to provide technology and expertise in support of Orange’s coverage goals and our team looks forward to rolling out network sites across regions where extended connectivity will have an enormous and immediate impact for the uncovered population,” added Andrew Beard, CEO of Vanu.