Symbio unveils Carrier Infrastructure as a Service offering

"The wholesale voice market is entering a new and complex era, faced with regulatory and compliance challenges that make it difficult for service providers to economically launch and scale cloud communications solutions," said Giorgio Mihaila, CEO of Symbio's Connect division.

"With our Carrier Infrastructure as a Service offering, we are making it simpler and more cost-effective than ever for service providers to scale their own solutions, by removing barriers to entry into new markets so they can focus on what matters most – the customer experience.

The CIaaS suite enables communications service providers to launch and scale cloud collaboration services in new markets, using Symbio's cloud-based technology stack.

CIaaS combines physical infrastructure through Symbio's voice network with the virtual components needed to deliver effective communications services in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

"We've spent several years migrating core carrier functions to the cloud to be able to offer our proprietary technology stack that can move at scale, anywhere," added Mihaila.

"Now, wholesale service providers can offer end-users all the same benefits as a tier-1 supplier, without needing to invest in their own infrastructure or go through the time-consuming process of securing a carrier license when entering new markets."

Using Symbio's voice network, CIaaS gives domestic service providers access to the same capabilities as leading carriers without the need for infrastructure investments.

In addition, CIaaS is supported by carrier-grade customer support through in-country customer service teams working locally, to support global customers for international call routing and other services.

"Symbio's Carrier Infrastructure as a Service offering is designed to provide immediate benefits, with continuous updates to the product suite," said Mihaila.

"As new capabilities and innovations emerge customers will automatically receive these, enabling this service to be the central marketplace for all wholesale communications needs.