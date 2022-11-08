T5 enters final phase of Chicago data centre

T5 says it is the only provider with 20MW of available capacity that can support customer demand within 12 months as a turnkey offering in the highly constrained Chicago market.

T5@Chicago is located eight miles from O’Hare Airport and 20 miles from downtown Chicago in the Elk Grove Technology Park and is “uniquely positioned to allow tenants to realise significant cost savings in conjunction with Illinois’ data centre tax incentives” according to David Horowitz, T5’s executive vice president of sales.

Elk Grove Technology Park, where the data centre is located caters to technology tenants with unique tax exemptions following the state’s recent passing of a US$45 billion capital bill that benefits data centre construction projects.

The facility is more than 140,000 square feet of customizable data hall space and includes a sustainable electrical and mechanical design with real-time carbon tracking and reporting.

“T5 continues to build on its reputation of serving the world’s leading companies,” added Craig McKesson, chief customer and marketing officer at T5.

“Our customers could have chosen any data centre in the increasingly competitive Chicago data centre market, and we believe the fact they chose to go with us is a reflection of the industry-leading facilities, operational excellence and in-house construction services available at T5@Chicago.”