TIP readies blueprint for private 5G

The blueprint will outline steps to ensure its members can deliver a cost-effective and scalable private network service.

Using a computer vision application as a driving use case, the group combined private 5G with edge compute for service components with strict requirements such as video processing and the User Plane Function (UPF) while taking advantage of the efficiencies of a central cloud, where possible.

TIP adds that it demonstrated a number of levers to produce a blueprint for a more cost-effective and scalable private 5G solution.

The trial used components from Rakuten Symphony to deploy multiple Kubernetes clusters at the edge and in the cloud.

The orchestrator managed the deployment of the Kubernetes clusters onto bare metal servers at the edge and the deployment of the mobile core UPF and processing application.

The test also used an open source, disaggregated 5G non-standalone (NSA) core to support separation of the control plane and user plane functions across the edge and cloud environments.

The global private cellular network market will likely expand to US$6.32 billion by 2026 from US$1.83 billion in 2021, according to research firm Frost and Sullivan.

As global rollouts of public 5G continue at a staggering pace, private 5G is already here and is quietly being labelled as a “game-changer” for enterprise.