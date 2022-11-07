AdaniConneX unveils flagship data centre campus in Chennai, India

In its initial phase, the campus offers 17MW of IT load, which will scale up to 3MW of IT load at full capacity. – AdaniConneX is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX.

The Chennai 1 campus hosts Tamil Nadu’s first pre-certified IGBC Platinum Rated data centre, powered with up to 100% renewable energy. The facility is also designed to offer robust physical protection to IT Infrastructure with seven layers of security and commitment to provide 99.999% availability.

“We see tremendous growth in data generation and consumption in India, driving the need for a reliable, automated, and sustainable Digital Infrastructure," said Jeyakumar Janakaraj, CEO of AdaniConneX.

"With our pan-India data centre platform, our mission is to enable India’s next phase of digital growth with core emphasis on sustainability and energy management,”

To meet the growing need for IT infrastructure across India, AdaniConneX is investing capital into the joint venture over the next 10 years with the aim of building 1GW+ green data centre platform.

The company is also developing distributed edge data centres and far edge facilities in Tier 2 and 3 markets as well as building hyperscale campuses across all major towns, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vizag, to name a few.

“I’m extremely pleased with the opening of our latest data centre in Chennai, India, and all of the hard work by our teams to make this happen," added Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX.

"I’m also excited about what’s coming next as we have an aggressive data centre expansion plan and tremendous customer pipeline that will quickly establish AdaniConneX as the leading digital infrastructure platform for all of India.”