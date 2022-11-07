Liquid Networks to join Nokia Global Partner Programme

As a result of the partnership, Liquid will partner Nokia on private wireless 4G and 5G opportunities for industry verticals.

Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Networks South Africa says: “In the last two years, we have witnessed businesses on the African continent understanding the need to digitally transform.

“Becoming a Nokia Global Partner Programme member is a significant milestone for Liquid Networks.

“Our customers can now benefit from the speed and simplicity of the NDAC platform, which will help them with their immediate and future digital transformation needs.”

In addition, Liquid Networks will market, distribute and service Nokia’s product line of its NDAC (Nokia Digital Automation Cloud) solution portfolio consisting of Nokia 4G and 5G radio access equipment and Nokia’s NDAC Core Solution for onsite campus deployments.