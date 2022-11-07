HGC, AMS-IX and IGC unveil AMS-IX Bangkok

“Being an early entrant into the Thailand market, we feel honoured to gain penetration into the Greater Mekong Subregion with our renowned partner - AMS-IX," said Chirawat Mahawat, Vice president of the Greater Mekong Subregion of HGC.

"This is a rite of passage for the enhancement of the HGC edgeX brand to be positioned as a premium leader in engaging the internet exchange business to contribute to a better interconnection ecosystem which is dependent on the fast development of digital transformation. We hope to have promoted access to a digitalised world by localising traffic in this growing market.”

The new Internet Exchange located at Bangkok, the gateway of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS), will improve the Internet connections for content providers, gaming, OTTs, cloud service providers and internet service providers.

Specifically, customers connected to AMS-IX Bangkok will benefit from lower operation costs and enhanced connectivity and redundancy as well as lower latency.

“Bangkok is strategically located at the heart of Southeast Asia which makes it ideal as an international hub for exchanging Internet traffic and a perfect location as a gateway to the GMS," added Onno Bos, international partnership director of AMS-IX.

"There are over 54 million Internet users in Thailand, representing 80% of the population, and this number is still rising rapidly. As AMS-IX we’re happy to collaborate with our partners, HGC and IGC, to bring fruit to our mission of increasing the quality of the Internet worldwide by developing and building Internet Exchanges.”

The addition of another Internet exchange point will enable HGC and AMS-IX, with the support of IGC, to expand its global footprint and connectivity in Asia. HGC already partners with AMS-IX in Singapore, Hong Kong, Bay Area and Chicago.

HGC for its part will serve as a commercial partner and marketing arm for AMS-IX Bangkok, while IGC provides internet exchange infrastructure, network, and operation in Bangkok. AMS-IX will give technical support and has operational management of the exchange.

“With reference to the announcement from the Thai government on being ASEAN DIGITAL HUB, we are delighted to be part of the introduction of AMS-IX to Thailand which will foster to achieve such digital transformation policy," said Pichit Satapattayanont, chief executive officer of IGC.

"The customers will experience better Internet services in term of lower latency, better accessibility to more variety of contents. By having AMS-IX operating in Thailand, together with IGC’s IX and network infrastructure in Thailand, it will be a key magnet to strengthen the Thai government policy. Certainly, the digital ecosystem, such as content providers, OTT, ISP and end users will gain much better service experiences and encouraging their sustainable eyeballs.”