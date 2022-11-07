DE-CIX unveils partnership with AFR-IX telecom in Barcelona

AFR-IX is a Barcelona-headquartered operator that operates the Barcelona Cable Landing Station (CLS).

Barcelona CLS will become DE-CIX’s fourth premium enabled site in Barcelona alongside bitNAP, Equinix and EdgeConneX, extending its carrier and data centre neutral ecosystem across the region and beyond.

Barcelona CLS will become home to the new Medusa Submarine Cable System that will establish Barcelona as a new complimentary gateway, next to Marseille for data traffic between Europe and Africa.

“Today marks another milestone not only for us at DE-CIX, but also for Barcelona, for Catalonia, for the whole Iberian Peninsula and Europe in general,” Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX said.

“Bringing the local and global interconnection and infrastructure players together in such a terrific partnership will result in better connectivity between Europe and Africa, enhancing especially Barcelona as one of the key digital hubs on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea.”

DE-CIX Barcelona is part of the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in Southern Europe.

Since its inauguration last year, DE-CIX Barcelona says it has increased the number of connected networks by more than 25% to close to 40.