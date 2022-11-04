Vantage Data Centers opens three new facilities in Berlin and Frankfurt

The company has opened the doors to a second data centre on its 25-acre Berlin I campus. The two-story, 130,000-square-foot facility offers 16MW of IT capacity to hyperscalers and large cloud providers.

Once fully developed, the expanding campus will include four data centres totaling 56MW and 474,000 square-feet.

Combined with its Berlin II campus in Mittenwalde, they will offer 88MW of capacity.

Vantage also announced the completion of its first data centre on its Frankfurt II campus. The four-story facility is sited on seven acres in Raunheim and includes 350,000 square feet.

It accounts for 40MW of the campus’ projected 56MW of total IT capacity. Vantage adds that it is also continuing to develop its first 55MW Frankfurt I campus, located in Offenbach, approximately 30km from Raunheim.

Vantage has experienced rapid growth over the past three years as we continue to construct world-class data centre campuses across EMEA,” said Antoine Boniface, president, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers.

“Since we first entered the market in 2020, we have been investing in the highly developed country of Germany, the financial powerhouse of the European Union and the most desired data centre market anywhere in Europe due to its growing use of cloud computing, high-speed internet penetration and data sovereignty laws.

To support its expanding operations throughout the EMEA region, the company will also open a new business office in Raunheim.

It will be located next to its Frankfurt II campus and the international airport and can accommodate up to 30 employees and will open later this month.